Suniel Shetty reacts to Anil Kapoor calling him, Akshay Kumar ‘50% waale heroes’ in Mohra: ‘Bura toh lagta hi hai’

Suniel Shetty reacts to Anil Kapoor's comments on Mohra poster

When asked if it was true that Anil called him and Akshay "50% waale heroes" after the poster of Mohra released,” Suniel said, “Yes, there was this type of dialogue—I had saw it in the newspaper too. Lekin voh star the toh bol sakte the. (But he was a star, so he could say that.) He meant that a single hero should have been taken instead of two actors. Jawani mein hum sab ne kahin na kahin dialogue mara hai and media ko maza aata tha usse pick karne mein (We all said some dialogues in our youth and media had fun picking it up).”

He added, “But he is someone whom I have always admired, and he is a great actor. He is a very good human being once you get to know him. He is a very encouraging man. Toh bura toh lagta hi hai, lekin kahin na kahin hume bhi pata tha ki hum voh stars bane nahi hai unke jitne bade nahi hai lekin kabhi na kabhi kuch na kuch hoga aur banenge (It did feel bad, but deep down we knew we hadn’t become stars like him or reached his level. Still, we knew that sooner or later something would happen, and we would), and Mohra was a big game changer for us—especially for me.”

About Mohra

Directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai, this action thriller starred Naseeruddin Shah, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Poonam Jhawer, Raza Murad, Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. It marked the first collaboration between Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh, became a major box office success, and ended the year as India’s second highest-grossing film.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming projects

Suniel will next be seen in the historical action film Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman, co-starring Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi, and Akanksha Sharma, which is scheduled to release on 23 May. He also has Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay and Paresh, and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.