Suniel Shetty recalls being called ‘bad actor’ after debut film Balwaan's success: ‘Critic told me to sell idli-vada’

Suniel revealed that his very first two projects, Faulad and Aarzoo, never saw the light of day. He explained that, coming from a non-film background, when a second Faulad was announced, director David Dhawan grew concerned that, as a newcomer, Suniel’s career might suffer, so the project was quietly dropped. Suniel had already completed some 60–65 days of shooting on Aarzoo—the film was almost finished—when a dispute between the producer and the director led to its shelving. Despite these early setbacks, rumours of his strong action skills began to circulate, earning him new offers.

Suniel Shetty recalls critic's negative comments about him

He then recalled how, despite Balwaan’s success, one critic wrote negatively about him and said, “When Balwaan got released, it was a blockbuster. However, ek bhut bade critic ne, shayad ek lauta critic tha voh. Usne kaha ki iski film toh chali gayi lekin yeh bahut kharab actor hai (A very big critic, probably the only one at that time, he wrote that even though his film has worked, he is a very bad actor), he doesn’t know acting, doesn’t know how to walk, his body is so stiff, isko aapni dukaan mein idli vada bechna chahiye (He should sell idli-vada at his restaurant)."

Suniel explained, “He thought he was insulting me, but that idli-vada was my livelihood. It educated my sisters and me, probably way better than those whose fathers didn’t sell idli-vada or run a South Indian business. He thought he was making fun of me, but if I am still surviving in the industry after 35 years, it’s because of the idli-vada restaurant and my hospitality business. I used to do everything—I cleaned tables, served at the counter, stood in the kitchen. How does that matter? I was Suniel Shetty then, and I am Suniel Shetty now.”

Directed by Deepak Anand and produced by Raju Mavani, Balwaan was an action film featuring Suniel Shetty in his debut role, with Divya Bharti, Tinu Anand, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal parts. The film was declared a hit and gained Suniel recognition in the industry.

Suniel Shetty’s upcoming films

Suniel was most recently seen in Nadaaniyan, which featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. He will next appear in Kesari Veer, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi (marking his comeback), Vivek Oberoi, and Akansha Sharma. Directed by Prince Dhiman, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 23 May. He also has Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline, which features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in key roles.