Suniel Shetty says he has never had tobacco in his life: 'People say I am 60, but not old. This is the reason'

Suniel Shetty has said that he has never had tobacco in his life, and he also refrains many other things but that does not mean he is a saint. The actor was speaking at an event. Recently, Suniel had responded to a Twitter user who accidentally tagged him in a tweet criticising advertisement for a tobacco product. (Also read: Suniel Shetty tells fan to 'fix his glasses' after they tag him as 'gutka king' instead of Ajay Devgn after seeing an ad)

The Twitter user had wrongly tagged Suniel instead of Ajay Devgn while slamming Ajay, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar for promoting a tobacco brand. Asked about his tweet at a real estate event in Mumbai, Suniel said that he only offered some advice to the Twitter user.

Suniel said, "As far as tobacco goes, I have never had it in my life. People tell me I am 60 but I am not old yet, this is the reason. People also drink alcohol, they may even live longer than me. It is said that tobacco and alcohol sell, therefore those need advertising. I think, those of us who do not want to use it, must refrain from advertising as well. A lot happens in the film industry, I stay away from it."

He added, "That does not mean I am a saint. I am neither God nor a saint, I also have shortcomings. That is why I do not like to comment. But there was a tweet saying India ko bigad rahe ho. I only said change your number (of the glasses) or your glasses. That is the only thing I said and that, too, was only advice. I even addressed him as brother or son. Each one of us, we have our own...I do not eat too much sugar, I do not even eat much. But, I won't say I am right and the others are wrong."

The Twitter user had tagged Suniel while commenting on a tweet featuring a picture of a hoarding of a tobacco brand with Ajay, Akshay and Shah Rukh's faces. The picture was captioned, "I have seen so many ads on this highway that I feel like having some tobacco.” The Twitter user wrote, “Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia @iamsrk @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty you're kids has to feel shame on you to lead nation in wrong way. Don't lead India to cancer nation stupids.” However, the user apologised quickly when the actor pointed out his mistake and asked him to change his glasses.

