Sunil Grover shares unseen pictures from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding, fans say, 'these are better'

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. Alia shared a series of pictures from the wedding on her Instagram handle. On Friday, comedian Sunil Grover said he is sharing more photos from the wedding, but the pictures they didn't had Alia in them. Also Read: Karan Johar roasts himself as he shares his look from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding: 'Dhal gayee jawaani'

Sharing a couple of pictures of Ranbir with himself, Sunil wrote, “We are releasing 3 more pictures.” The pictures are from an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Sunil is seen dressed up as Gutthi and is sitting next to Ranbir. Sunil is seen wearing a red-golden salwar kameez in the pictures.

One fan commented, “These are actually the best pictures. Haha." Another one said, “You are epic man. Lol.” While many people dropped “congratulations” along with laughing emojis, one wrote, “Damn, yesterday I was just talking about these pictures.”

On Thursday, Alia shared a series of pictures from the wedding. She wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia and Ranbir found love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra, their first film together. They started dating in the year 2017 and made their first public appearance together as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai in 2018.

