Sunita Ahuja says she would want a son like Govinda but not a husband: ‘Woh apne liye jiya hi nahi aaj tak’

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, often grabs headlines with her unfiltered comments. On her YouTube channel, she also shares glimpses of her personal life, visits to temples, and discussions of her spiritual journey. In a new interview with Abhishek Vyas on his YouTube channel, Sunita has now said that Govinda is not a good example as a husband, and has not lived a life even after accomplishing so much. (Also read: After years of feud, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah hug it out with mami Sunita Ahuja: ‘14 saal ke baad aaj vanvaas…’) Sunita Ahuja shared that she feels sad that Govinda has not seen much in life despite being a superstar.

What Govinda shared During the chat, Sunita talked about Govinda and shared, “Beta bohot achcha hain, bhai bohot achcha hain, but as a husband jo mujhe chahiye… jaise mujhe na thoda shauk hain party karne ko, bahar dinner ke liye jaao, holiday ke liye jaao… But uska zindagi sivaay apne parivaar ke seva mein, uss aadmi ne kabhi mewai nahi khaya. Woh 60 saal ka ho gaya woh apne liye jiya hi nahi aaj tak. Woh mujhe dukh hota hain (Govinda is a good son, brother. But, as a husband what I want.. I love going to party, for dinners, on holiday, but he got so indulged in providing for his family, that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself. That makes me sad).”

She went on to add, “Aap jab itne badey superstar ho, aap ne kya zindagi dekha? Kuch nahi dekha. Mujhe beta chahiye Govinda ke jaisa, pati nahi chahiye. Ab regret karne ka faayda hi kya hain? Chhod toh nahi sakte na abhi? Ab 40 saal beet gaya hain ab toh sochna bhi gunaah hain (You are such a big superstar, what have you seen in life? Nothing. I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband. There’s no point even regretting it now, can’t leave him now. It has been 40 years now, even thinking about it would be a crime).”

About Govinda and Sunita's relationship Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s relationship began long before he became a household name in the 1990s. Sunita, who is related to Govinda through his maternal family, met him when they were both still very young. They married quietly in March 1987, choosing to keep the ceremony private at a time when Govinda was just stepping into films.

For several years, they kept their marriage under wraps, revealing it only after the birth of their daughter. They are parents to two children — daughter Tina Ahuja, who has acted in films, and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is currently preparing for his Bollywood debut.