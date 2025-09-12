Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Kapur now seeks removal of sister-in-law Mandhira from estate feud. Here’s what Delhi HC did

Amid the murky and messy battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate, his widow Priya Sachdev has requested the Delhi High Court to remove his sister Mandhira Kapur’s name from records in the case involving Karisma Kapoor’s children. Mandhira Kapur has been vocal about the ongoing feud over Sunjay Kapur's estate for the past few months.

Priya accused her sister-in-law of making a “mischievous attempt to gain a back door entry into the proceedings.”

On Friday, the Delhi High Court said that its order in the Sunjay Kapur estate dispute matter will be rectified and delete the appearance of Sunjay’s sister in the case. Justice Jyoti Singh allowed the application filed by Priya Kapur against the appearance of Mandhira as a party to the case.

What did Priya say in her plea?

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard the plea filed by Samaira and Kiaan, who are seeking their share in their late father’s property, alleging that Priya forged his will to cut them out of the inheritance.

The High Court had also recorded Mandhira’s appearance on September 10 when hearing a plea, even though she is not a party to the suit. During the hearing, the High Court ordered Priya to list all of Sunjay Kapur's movable and immovable assets.

Later, Priya and her minor son (the main defendants in the suit) filed a rectification application before the Court, which was allowed on Friday. She approached the Court stating that Mandhira is not a party to the suit and her lawyers were not present during the hearing.

“That upon the careful perusal of the Case History of the captioned suit from the website of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi it is apparent and clear that Ms. Mandhira Kapur has not filed any application to be impleaded as a party to the captioned suit, and therefore the said deliberate and mischievous attempt is to gain a back door entry into the proceedings before this Hon’ble Court and take a benefit out of the present list,” read the plea, posted by Bar and Bench.

It further claimed that Mandhira is making a “mischievous attempt to mislead” the court. “It is pertinent to note that the manner in which Ms. Mandhira Kapur has attempted to join the proceedings is unknown to the law, and is an abuse of process of law in an attempt to create an incorrect record on the record of this Hon’ble Court,” the application said.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court said that its order in the estate dispute matter will be rectified.

About the estate feud

Karisma’s kids are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of altering the will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. Karisma is not a plaintiff in the case, but is representing her children. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on October 9.