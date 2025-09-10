Sunjay Kapur’s sister Mandhira Kapur alleges mother was ‘locked away’, forced to sign documents: I was banging the door

The ongoing succession battle over actor Karisma Kapoor's former husband, late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore empire, has taken a dramatic turn. His sister Mandhira Kapur accused family members, including his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, of coercing their elderly mother into signing documents while she was grieving. Mandhira Kapur alleges family members coerced their mother Rani Kapur into signing documents regarding Sunjay Kapur's empire while she was grieving.

Mandhira accuses family members of coercing

In an interview with CNN-News 18, Mandhira recounted, “I was there, banging on the door, not knowing what was going on. I know the doors were locked. My mother told me. She was in a grieving space. She did not know what was going on. I spoke to her, she told me, ‘I have signed something. I did what I was told. I don’t know what I have signed’. She was very upset. Since then, we have been trying to find out what my mother signed. We are not getting any answers."

On her part, Rani Kapur, the matriarch at the heart of the controversy, sent a letter to Sona Comstar’s board, labelling her son’s death as “sudden and suspicious”. She demanded the postponement of the company’s AGM, citing her coercion and lack of consent in major company decisions.

Mandhira emphasised that this dispute isn’t about inheritance but about preserving the family’s legacy, truth, and integrity. Despite repeated requests, she says, the signed documents have not been shared.

Despite her objections, Sona Comstar proceeded with the AGM, stating that Rani Kapur is not a shareholder, thus rendering her objections administratively non-binding. With tensions mounting, the Kapur family feud is headed for the courts, as legal experts anticipate escalating litigation over the contested documents and the company’s leadership decisions.

Karisma's children go to court

Meanwhile, Sunjay Kapur's children with ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, went to court with their claim over the ₹30,000-crore family empire; the drama played out extensively in the Delhi high court on Wednesday.