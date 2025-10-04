Sunjay Kapur's sister slams Priya Sachdev for ‘destroying’ his marriage with Karisma Kapoor: 'She didn't deserve that'

Late businessman Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira Kapur Smith has opened up about her brother's third wife, Priya Sachdev, and ex-wife Karisma Kapoor. Speaking with Vicky Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Mandhira accused Priya of destroying Sunjay and Karisma's marriage even after they had a child. She added that Karisma Kapoor didn't deserve what she had to face. Mandhira also stated that the Kapur family was opposed to Sanjay and Priya's relationship. Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Sunjay Kapur's sister says Karisma Kapoor worked hard to make their marriage work

Mandhira talked about the time when Karisma and Sanjay welcomed Kian, adding that he "was obsessed with his kids." "For another woman to not care about a woman who's just had a child is in bad taste. To come and disrupt the family is in bad taste...You don't break up a happy marriage. Not even a happy marriage, you don't break up a marriage that is trying to work on keeping a family together. When you've got a child, you've just had another child, you step aside and say, 'You know what?' Or you encourage the man to go back and make it work. You don't destroy a marriage. And Lolo did not deserve that. Lolo was also working very hard to make this marriage work. She did not deserve what came to her," she added.

Sunjay's family was against his relationship with Priya Sachdev

She revealed that their family, especially their late father Surinder Kapur, didn't support Sunjay and Priya's relationship. "I had a chat with my mother, my father, my sister, my brother-in-law in Goa. Dad was totally against Priya. He said, 'He can never marry her. I don't ever want to see her face. And they can't have children.' Nobody in this family stood by them getting married. Lolo had the children; she had everything. They should have made it work. She should have been allowed to have her husband."

Mandhira also shared that her family members, except their mother Rani Kapur, didn't attend the wedding in New York in 2017.

About Sunjay's death

Sunjay reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. His final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on June 19, with family and close associates present.

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce, and it was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after they got married.

Legal battle over Sunjay's estate

A legal battle is going on over Sunjay's estate. In August, Priya presented a document to the Delhi High Court claiming it was his will. This was challenged by Samaira, Kiaan, and Rani. A few reports claimed that Sunjay's assets were worth ₹30,000 crore. However, Karisma's kids had said they weren't aware of the actual worth. On September 10, the high court asked Priya to give a list of his assets to the court.