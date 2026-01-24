Sunny Deol credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2, fans call it perfect tribute to veteran actor
In his latest release Border 2, Sunny Deol paid tribute to his father, the late Dharmendra in the credits. Fans think it's the sweetest thing.
Actor Sunny Deol’s latest release, Border 2, hit screens this Friday. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and is a sequel to his 1997 hit, Border, directed by JP Dutta. What caught fans’ attention was how Sunny paid tribute to his father, the late Dharmendra, in the film’s credits.
Sunny Deol credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’
In Border 2, Sunny has been credited as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ (Dharmendra’s son) in the film’s opening credits. Posting a picture of Dharmendra and Sunny, a fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as "Dharmendra ka Beta" at the start of movie credits. Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai (what’s so special, he’s his son), but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.”
While sharing the film’s review on social media too, many noted how Sunny was credited in the film. “Highlight of #Border2 sunny deol introduced as Dharmendra ji ka beta,” wrote an X user. Another praised his performance despite being in his 60s, writing, “At the age of 68, #SunnyDeol ROARS like a lion. Dharmendra Ji Ka Beta is nailing it. (Well, that’s how he’s been introduced).” One fan even commented, “What a perfect tribute to Dharam ji. #Border2.”
For the unversed, Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The veteran actor was hospitalised at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital before that, but was sent home to recuperate. His last film, Ikkis, was released in theatres on January 1 posthumously.
About Border 2
Border 2 is an epic war action film that is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and JP Films. It is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971. Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana star in it. The film collected ₹30 crore in India on its opening day.
