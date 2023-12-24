Sunny Deol recalls Salman Khan made an ‘emotional’ call to him, said ‘how much he loves' him

Sunny on spending time with Salman

Talking about Salman, Sunny said, "We spent nearly two-three hours in Goa. We were laughing and joking about just in general, we were happy with how things are. We also spoke about doing something together. He (Salman) was very happy. I remember he had called me once and how emotional he was and he said how much he loves me. That's the kind of connection we have."

Sunny on Gadar 2 success party

Sunny also spoke about the success party for his blockbuster Gadar 2. The bash was attended by Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and others. He expressed happiness about receiving all the love and appreciation from his colleagues for Gadar 2.

"There were a lot of positive vibes, I had called everyone from younger to senior people from the industry. I called everyone with whom I worked and even those with whom I hadn't worked. They all came with positive thoughts, good feelings and all the happiness. I could feel the vibe. It was very sweet... I remember telling Salman that 'You call me every time and I would never come (to the party) but you came (for my party)'. When there's genuine happiness, it feels good," he also added.

About Gadar 2

Helmed by Anil Sharma the period action drama film minted approximately ₹520 crore and emerged as a blockbuster. Apart from Sunny, the film also starred Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film hit the screens in August this year. It is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2001.

Sunny's next project

Sunny will next start working on Lahore, 1947, produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Rajkumar Santoshi will direct the partition drama. In October, Aamir had announced his next production venture Lahore, 1947.

The project will mark maiden collaboration between the two actors, who have previously worked with the director on separate projects. While Sunny has starred in Santoshi's blockbuster hits such as Ghayal, Ghatak, Damini, Aamir has worked with the filmmaker in cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

