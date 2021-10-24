Sunny Deol's son from Gadar Charanjeet Singh is all grown up now. See pics of Utkarsh Sharma

Sunny Deol is all set to return with Gadar 2 and its not just him but his onscreen wife and son as well who are making a comeback. While Ameesha Patel had played the role of his wife Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, his son Charanjeet was played by child actor Utkarsh Sharma. The kid is now all grown up and made his film debut as an adult last year.

Utkarsh is actually the son of Gadar director Anil Sharma. He made his debut as a lead actor in 2018 film Genius. He played the role of Vasudev Shastri in the film. Like his other films, Genius was also directed by his father.

After working as a child actor in his father's films such as Apne and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, Utkarsh went on to pursue Bachelors of Fine Arts in Production and Direction from Chapman University USA and Method Non Acting from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Utkarsh was the happiest when Sunny Deol announced Gadar 2 on Dussehra this month. Sharing the film's poster and a still of himself on Instagram, Utkarsh wrote, "Since Gadar days, you’ve been my inspiration, and as your fan, I could not have been luckier than getting a chance to work alongside you again - this time in the sequel! Happiest b’day to you @iamsunnydeol sir! Iss baar double Gadar macheyenge!"

Sunny had shared the motion poster of Gadar 2 on October 15. He had written, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, Presenting to you the motion poster of #Gadar2. The Katha Continues...” The film will be directed by Anil Sharma.

Late actor Amrish Puri had played the antagonist in Gadar.