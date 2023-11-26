Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar attend prayer meet for Armaan Kohli's father Rajkumar Kohli

The prayer meet for renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, who died on Friday, was held in Mumbai on Sunday. Rajkumar was the father of actor actor Armaan Kohli. He died at the age of 93 on Friday morning due to a heart attack. (Also Read | Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, father of actor Armaan Kohli, dies) Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet.

Celebs at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet

The prayer meet was attended by Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Raj Babbar, and Vindu Dara Singh among many other celebrities. Several pictures from the meet emerged on social media platforms.

In the photos, Armaan was seen paying homage to his father. He also touched the garlanded picture of his father and kissed it. Armaan also touched Shatrughan Sinha's feet, hugged him, kissed his hand and spoke with him. He also spoke with Sunny Deol. Jackie Shroff was seen hugging Raj.

Jackie, Vindu and Raj at the prayer meet.

Rajkumar's death

As per news agency ANI, Rajkumar Kohli went to shower on Friday morning and didn't come out for some time. Then Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

His family friend Vijay Grover told PTI, “Kohli ji passed away peacefully at around 8:00 am today. He had gone to take a shower in the morning and when he didn’t step out for a while, his son Armaan broke open the door and found him on the floor. A doctor came home and declared him dead."

Celebrities paid tribute

Celebrities paid their last respects to him and extended condolences to the family. Among those who paid a visit were Sonu Nigam, Rajat Bedi, and Aditya Pancholi. Sonu Nigam also attended the funeral and was seen consoling Armaan Kohli. He was seen teary-eyed during the funeral. His last rites were held at Santacruz crematorium.

About Rajkumar Kohli, his films

Rajkumar is known for his films such as Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani, Naagin, Badle Ki Aag, Raaj Tilak and Pati Patni aur Tawaif. He was one of the popular directors of the 1970s and 1980s.

He frequently collaborated with Sanjeev Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, and Reena Roy among others, on various films. The filmmaker is survived by his actor-wife Nishi Kohli and son Armaan.

