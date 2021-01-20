Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life'
Actor Sunny Leone has talked about her troubled childhood and how she had to suffer bullying while growing up in Canada. Sunny says the children at her school would tease her for how she looked.
Sunny was born Karenjit Kaur to Sikh parents in Canada. She and grew up there with her brother and also lived in United States during her teenage years.
Speaking about her experience, she said in an interview to The Times of India, "I wasn't bullied to the degree that I think some people are there was some bullying, I was a light-skinned Indian girl with black, dark hair on her arms and legs and Ace and very awkward looking not very dressed well. So yeah, there was some bullying, it's not fun."
Sunny said that she felt negative effects of that experience as an adult as well. "Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life which is not a great feeling. But I think, for those people out there. Bullying is like a circle, it goes around So usually when we see people who are bullied, they end up usually bullying somebody else. So, if you are being bullied maybe we can make a conscious effort to not bully and treat others maybe how we are being treated also taking a stand for yourself, usually, bullies are cowards. And the second that you take a stand. Make your statement or tell someone to stop. That's usually, sometimes it might work, I wouldn't say that it would always work, because they don't want to build false hope. But I think if you're consistent, and you ask for help from people around you, then that cycle of abuse will stop," she said.
Earlier in an interview, Sunny had spoken about attending a Catholic school as her parents feared that she will be bullied in a public school. "I went to Catholic school because the town I grew up in was really small and predominantly white. It was unsafe for little brown kids, or any ethnicity that wasn’t white, to go to public school. That’s just the way it was. My parents lied for our safety," she had said.
Also read: Mira Rajput says Shahid Kapoor's support during pregnancy kept her calm and happy
Sunny is now married to Daniel Weber and mum to three kids. She has daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher. Recently, a web series titled Karenjit Kaur was made on her life. It released on ZEE5 in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta shares adorable photo with husband Gene Goodenough from road trip
- Preity Zinta shared a sneak peek from her road trip with husband Gene Goodenough. She posted a loved-up snap of him carrying her in his arms.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
55km/sec review: Richa Chadha, Mrinal Dutt stuck in a confused narrative
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana reacts to Arnab saying she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik in chat
- Kangana Ranaut finally reacted to Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat, in which he claimed that she is ‘sexually possessed with’ Hrithik Roshan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas Khanna reveals demand of ₹4 lakh for four-star review of The Last Color
- Vikas Khanna revealed that he was asked to pay money in exchange for favourable reviews of his directorial debut, The Last Color. He said that he will never forget it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, 4 years sober, says she was overcome by an urge to drink yesterday
- Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has written a note about feeling the temptation to drink, and how she dealt with it. She has been sober for four years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares best moments from her honeymoon with Zaid Darbar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanvi Gagroo complained to OTT platform after being asked to 'compromise'
- Actor Maanvi Gagroo, who has appeared in Four More Shots Please! and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, complained to an OTT platform after its name was used as bait by someone who told her she had to 'compromise' for a role.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput's latest Goa pics will give you wanderlust and also make you hungry
- Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new posts from their Goa vacation. Check them out.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushmita’s daughter Renee reveals why she chose to not know biological parents
- Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee said that she never felt the need to know about her biological parents. She also expressed her desire to adopt children someday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya shares first look from Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops post about feeling 'stuck'
- Imran Khan's estranged wife, Avantika Malik, has shared a cryptic note about finding comfort on the 'darkest, quietest nights'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh is flexing his 'guldasta' power in new outfit. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet wish fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut targets Twitter's Jack Dorsey, claims her account was restricted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta looks menacing as Rohini in Dhaakad first-look poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox