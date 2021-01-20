IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Leone reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya Dutta shares menacing new look from Dhaakad
bollywood

Sunny Leone reveals she was bullied as a kid, Divya Dutta shares menacing new look from Dhaakad

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Sunny Leone spoke about the time when she was bullied for the way she looked in her childhood. Divya Dutta shared the first-look poster of her film Dhaakad.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Divya Dutta's character poster from Dhaakad was unveiled on Wednesday. Sunny Leone spoke a harrowing childhood experience.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Dhaakad: Divya Dutta shares her character Rohini's first look, calls her 'menacing'

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal's character first looks from Dhaakad, comes Divya Dutta's character poster. See it here.

Read more here

Jasmin Bhasin pens note for Aly Goni: 'Missing hugging you hard, listening the beat of your heart'

Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to express her feelings for Aly Goni. She wrote how she was missing him after her exit from Bigg Boss 14.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut says liberals got 'chacha' Jack Dorsey to restrict her Twitter account: 'Will make your lives miserable'

Kangana Ranaut is fuming after her Twitter account was allegedly restricted. The social media site appears to have also issued her a warning, threatening to remove her account altogether.

Read more here

Sunny Leone opens up on being bullied as a child: 'Some of that bullying has carried through my entire life'

Sunny Leone has talked about how she used to get bullied at her school as a child for the way she looked. She says the experience has affected her throughout her life.

Read more here

Sara Ali Khan off to Maldives for holiday, shares pics of 'sandy toes and sunkissed nose'. See here

Actor Sara Ali Khan is off to Maldives for a vacation. The Coolie No 1 shared many pictures from the island nation.

Read more here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.