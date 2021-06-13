Sunny Leone sports nothing but a hat for Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar, see pic

Sunny Leone raised temperatures with her recent photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. The actor and television host reunited with the celebrity photographer for the Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan and Vicky Kaushal had shared pictures from their shoot with the photographer. On Sunday, Sunny Leone joined the club by sharing a picture on her Instagram. In the picture, shared on Instagram, Sunny stripped down and posed with nothing but an oversized hat and stilettos.

She sported minimal make-up and leaned against a pillar to pose for the camera. Sunny shared the picture with the caption, "Summer is here!!" Dabboo too shared the picture and wrote, "Sunshine Is Great For the Soul, But Make Sure To Wear A Big Hat! Scorching Hot & Stunning Shot of Sunny Leone @sunnyleone for #dabbooratnanicalendar #2021."

Ahead of the picture reveal, Dabboo shared a video in which he asked Sunny to describe her shot. She said, "My shot is sunny, it's sunny and it's sunny outside. It's going to be like always, beautiful, sexy, sunny." Dabboo also revealed that Sunny wasn't feeling 'too well' on the day she was supposed to shoot.

This isn't the first time that Sunny sported the bold look for Dabboo. In 2020, she was seen posing with a big book. Sharing the picture last year, Sunny had said, "Thank you @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @dabbooratnanistudio for another amazing calendar shot !!!! Love it !!! Xoxo!!!!"

Sunny has been busy with her television reality show, MTV Splitsvilla. She is hosting the show along with Rannvijay Singha. The latest season was shot at the Poovar Island Resorts in Kerala, with a bio-bubble created for the cast and crew. While it was originally supposed to premiere last year, it got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

