Sunny Leone has been busy with the shoot of Splitsvilla 13.
Sunny Leone posts a glorious pool pic, says her name's on the hat to dispel any doubts

  • Sunny Leone shared a new picture of herself, chilling in a pool. She joked about her name being on the hat that covered her face, in case people didn't recognise her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:50 PM IST

Actor Sunny Leone on Wednesday dropped a glamorous picture of herself chilling in a pool. In the picture, her face is covered with a large hat.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Just in case anyone forgot my name it’s on my hat!! Hehe." The picture showed Sunny lying on a large float. She wore a bright aqua blue two piece swimsuit.


Sunny had recently celebrated the birthday of her twin sons. Sharing pictures of the family, including the boys - Asher and Noah - daughter Nisha and husband Daniel Weber, she had written: "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say. Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you...starting with “once upon a time there was noooo fighting...” knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them."


She added, "And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says... 'Mama...I love you' makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!"

Also read: Not acting, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business

Sunny and Daniel adopted baby girl from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017 and named her Nisha. In 2018, they became parents to their twin boys, born via surrogacy.

Through much of the early pandemic months, the couple stayed in their Mumbai home. But in May last year, around Mother's Day, they flew to their Los Angeles home in order to take better care of their children through the pandemic. They are back in Mumbai now.

