Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Bijuria song: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor burn the stage, fans miss Sonu Nigam's cameo

The makers of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar have finally released the much-awaited song Bijuria, and it's bringing a powerful wave of nostalgia with a modern twist. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the peppy dance number is a reimagining of the iconic original, once sung by the legendary Sonu Nigam. While the new version impresses with electrifying visuals and high-energy choreography, fans couldn’t help but feel the absence of one crucial element i.e. Sonu Nigam’s cameo. The makers have released Bijuria song from Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is set to release on October 2.

Bijuria brings back nostalgia

In the newly released music video, Varun and Janhvi dazzle with their chemistry and foot-tapping moves choreographed by Piyush Bhagat and Shazia Samji. Their stage presence is magnetic, and both stars bring undeniable charm to the screen. Tanishq Bagchi and Ravi Pawar composed the song, which was sung by Sonu Nigam and Asees Kaur.

Fans react

Fans were impressed by the oncreen couple's infectious energy. “Varun and Janhvi look funtabulous together and the chemistry and energy is fire,” one fan wrote on social media. However, despite the visual spectacle, many fans took to the comments to express disappointment that Sonu Nigam, whose voice once defined the track, didn’t appear in the video. “Sonu Nigam ka cameo aana chahiye tha (wanted Sonu Nigam's cameo),” one nostalgic viewer shared, while another wrote, “Sonu Nigam has nailed this. It would have been great if he had appeared in the video.”

Many users also shared emotional memories connected to the original track. “When I was a kid, me and my uncle used to dance on this song… so many memories,” one comment read. Another fan celebrated Sonu’s enduring popularity, saying, “52-year-old Sonu Nigam is still ruling hearts — truly a living legend!”

About the film

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film promises to be a fun blend of romance, humour, and drama. The film also stars Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra. According to IMDb, the film is about, "Two former lovers in Delhi try to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and deceptions. As chaos unfolds, a new unexpected romance blooms. Who will find their happy ending amid the confusion." The film is set to hit the theaters on 2 October.