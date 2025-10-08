Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun-Janhvi film sees no growth, yet to cross ₹40 crore
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: The romantic comedy film is facing stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 1.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra-starrer romantic comedy is facing a tough first week at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews and did not match up to expectations in its opening weekend. The weekday performance showed a considerable dip, and now that the first week is nearing the end, it seems unlikely that the film will manage to cross the ₹50 crore mark. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reacts to being called an insecure, 'scene-cutting' actor: 'Doesn't matter which way narrative swings')
Sunny Sunskari ki Tulsi Kumari box office update
As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected ₹ 2.08 crore on its seventh day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, taking its box office total to ₹ 38.58 crore.
The film earned ₹9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹5.5 crore on Day 2. Over the weekend, it saw a slight improvement, collecting ₹7.5 crore on Day 3 and ₹7.75 crore on Day 4. However, the downward slope for the film started from Monday onwards. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Rishab Shetty's action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1, which released around the same time and smashed box office records- emerging as a blockbuster.
About the film
The film chronicles a plot made by Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they hope to revive old sparks with their ex-partners, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf), respectively. Sunny and Tulsi pose as a couple, and this sets off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Maneish Paul, and Abhinav Sharma. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions
