Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun-Janhvi film sees no growth, yet to cross 40 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 10:07 pm IST

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: The romantic comedy film is facing stiff competition from Kantara Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra-starrer romantic comedy is facing a tough first week at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews and did not match up to expectations in its opening weekend. The weekday performance showed a considerable dip, and now that the first week is nearing the end, it seems unlikely that the film will manage to cross the 50 crore mark. (Also read: Varun Dhawan reacts to being called an insecure, 'scene-cutting' actor: 'Doesn't matter which way narrative swings')

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer released on October 2.
Sunny Sunskari ki Tulsi Kumari box office update

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected 2.08 crore on its seventh day of release. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, taking its box office total to 38.58 crore.

The film earned 9.25 crore on Day 1, followed by 5.5 crore on Day 2. Over the weekend, it saw a slight improvement, collecting 7.5 crore on Day 3 and 7.75 crore on Day 4. However, the downward slope for the film started from Monday onwards. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Rishab Shetty's action-drama Kantara: Chapter 1, which released around the same time and smashed box office records- emerging as a blockbuster.

About the film

The film chronicles a plot made by Sunny (Varun Dhawan) and Tulsi (Janhvi Kapoor) as they hope to revive old sparks with their ex-partners, Ananya (Sanya Malhotra) and Vikram (Rohit Saraf), respectively. Sunny and Tulsi pose as a couple, and this sets off a chain of humorous misunderstandings and deceptions. The film also stars Akshay Oberoi, Maneish Paul, and Abhinav Sharma. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari box office collection day 7: Varun-Janhvi film sees no growth, yet to cross 40 crore
