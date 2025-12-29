Sushant Singh raises noise complaint against Mumbai restaurant near his house, asks Mumbai Police: 'Is this legal?'

Actor Sushant Singh took offence to the noise at a rooftop eatery close to his house in the late hours of the night. The actor tweeted at Mumbai Police on Saturday night, asking if the noise levels at that late hour were even legal. Sushant Singh tweeted about noise at a Mumbai eatery.

Sushant Singh asks Mumbai Police for help

Sushant took to X (formerly Twitter) a little before midnight on Saturday night and wrote, “Dear @MumbaiPolice this rooftop restaurant Trove9 next to my residential building has been blaring loud music for the last few nights past 10 PM. Is this legal? This video was recorded at 10:40 PM and the noise is still on at the time of posting this tweet.”

The video of the now-deleted tweet showed music blaring from the said eatery a little distance from where it was recorded. Lights could be seen as well. The cutoff time for music in outdoor settings in Mumbai eateries is 10 PM. The Mumbai Police responded to the actor’s tweet, saying the matter had been forwarded to the Amboli Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the area fell. The actor later deleted his tweet. However, this wasn’t before he earned a lot of support from his followers and other X users.

Sushant Singh's career

Sushant Singh made his acting debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya in 1998, before garnering critical acclaim for his antagonist turn in Jungle two years later. He gained fame playing Sukhdev in The Legend of Bhagat Singh in 2002, before appearing in popular films like 16 December, Lakshya, and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. In 2012, he began hosting the true crime show Savdhaan India for Life OK, which turned him into a household name across the country. Sushant hosted the show for nine years. The actor was most recently seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, which released earlier this month.