Sushant Singh Rajput case: Court seeks Rhea Chakraborty's response on CBI closure report

A Mumbai court has issued a notice to actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking her response to the closure report filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The central agency had in March filed its closure report in the five-year-old case before a magistrate court in suburban Bandra. The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput death case in March.

The latest update

The matter was later transferred to the Esplanade court in South Mumbai, which hears CBI cases. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R D Chavan, presiding over the matter at the Esplanade court, earlier this month issued a notice to the original informant/victim/aggrieved person in the case (Chakraborty). Chakraborty had filed a complaint against Rajput's sisters and a doctor alleging they were responsible for his death.

The matter will be next heard on August 12. The CBI, after probing the case, submitted a closure report. The court, after hearing parties concerned, has to decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency. During its investigation, the CBI had recorded statements of Chakraborty, who was said to be in a relationship with Rajput, and others in his inner circle, and collected the movie star's medical records.

Rajput (34), who hailed from Bihar, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The central agency had also taken over the probe from the Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case against Chakraborty on a complaint filed in Patna by Rajput's father K K Singh. In his complaint, Rajput's father had alleged Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

What does the CBI report said

In March the CBI's closure report into the death of actor Sushant Singh report, filed after nearly five years of his passing, ruled out any foul play in his death, people familiar with the matter said.

Officials said that based on expert opinion, analysis of the crime scene, witness statements and forensic reports, the federal probe agency came to the conclusion that there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide.