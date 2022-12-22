Amit Sadh says he wanted to quit Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: 'It's society's fault'

Amit Sadh is opening up about the death of his co-star and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed that he was completely shaken by the news of Sushant's death by suicide and had thoughts of leaving the industry. (Also read: Vivek Oberoi reveals he wanted to 'end things', was depressed: 'This is why I related to Sushant Singh Rajput...')

Both Amit Sadh and Sushant Singh Rajput made their film debuts together with Kai Po Che, and Amit recalled how they had shot the film for a year and a half and become friends with the late actor. Commenting on the suicide of the actor in 2020, Amit said, “I know the psyche of that person. When someone dies by suicide it means that there is complete darkness in their life. When this happens, it is not the person's fault, but it is the society’s fault. The people who were around that person are the ones who are at fault, because the person has become so hopeless at that point that he does not care about anything else... I have felt in the same way before too when it seems that there is no one that they have nothing,” said the actor in a recent chat with writer Chetan Bhagat on his podcast.

In the same conversation Amit also revealed that he has gone through suicidal thoughts in the past but now everything is fine. When asked by Chetan Bhagat why he wanted to leave the industry, Amit said, “Chid gaya tha maine. Bada tough hai yeh industry (I was feeling annoyed. This industry is very tough).” Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 in Mumbai. The CBI continues to investigate the death of Sushant, which has been treated as a suicide. However, no closure report has been filed in the matter so far by the agency.

