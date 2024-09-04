Sushmita Sen pens note for her ‘first love’ Renee Sen on 25th birthday: ‘Beyond precious you remain’

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen turned 25 on Wednesday, and the actor shared a beautiful post on the special occasion. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a video featuring throwback and new photos of Renee, herself, and her younger daughter Alisah Sen. (Also Read | When Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen sang for her on Simi Garewal's show. Watch) Sushmita Sen shared a post for Renee Sen.

Sushmita shares a post on Renee's birthday

In one of the pictures, Sushmita held baby Renee Sen close to her, as they were featured on a magazine cover. Baby Renee smiled as she got a hug from her mother in another photo. Alisah and Renee posed in white outfits in another photo. Sushmita also posted several pictures and clips of Renee as she posed for the camera.

Sushmita pens note, Renee reacts

Sharing the post, Sushmita wrote, "#beautiful. Happyyyyy Birthday my first love @reneesen47. And my love at first sight!!! This song will forever play in my heart…carrying you…humming along…waiting ever so impatiently, for you to call me 'Maa'. I thank God, for gifted me YOU!!! Beyond precious you remain!!!"

She concluded, "Sooooo sooooo proud of you & all your accomplishments…and it’s only just begun!!! I love you Shona!!! #duggadugga #Maa @alisahsen47 #partytime #birthdaygirl." Reacting to the post, Renee wrote, "You are God’s greatest blessing Maa… Thank you for this magical life. Happy 25th birthday to you too Maa."

About Sushmita and her kids

Sushmita, who won Miss Universe in 1994, became a single mother at 24. She adopted Renee in 2000. In 2010, Sushmita adopted her second daughter Alisah. Renee made her acting debut with a short film in 2021. During an interaction at FICCI Hyderabad a few years ago, Sushmita spoke about the decision to adopt the girls.

She had said, “The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself.”

Sushmita's project

Sushmita was last seen in the acclaimed thriller drama Aarya, which reignited fervent admiration from fans. In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards. The first half of season 3 premiered in 2023, while the second half aired on February 9, 2024.