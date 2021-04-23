IND USA
Sushmita Sen replies to Twitter user who criticised her for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi from Mumbai
Sushmita Sen replies to Twitter user who criticised her for sending oxygen cylinders to Delhi from Mumbai

Actor Sushmita Sen was heartbroken at the sight of a hospital CEO breaking down on camera at the lack of oxygen in his hospital.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:59 AM IST

Actor Sushmita Sen has said that she was able to organise a few oxygen cylinders for Delhi's Shanti Mukand Hospital but was unable to send them over from Mumbai. She had shared a video of the hospital's CEO breaking down on camera at the lack of oxygen in his hospital.

"This is deeply heart breaking...oxygen crisis is everywhere. I have managed to organise a few oxygen cylinders for this hospital but have no way to transport it to Delhi from Mumbai...please help me find a way," she wrote in her tweet. In the video, Sunil Saggar said, "We're hardly left with any oxygen. We've requested doctors to discharge patients, whoever can be discharged...It may last for 2 hrs or something."


Several fans gave Sushmita options to try and send the oxygen over to Delhi. A person even criticised her for sending oxygen to Delhi while Mumbai needs it still. "If Oxygen Crisis is everywhere why are you sending it to Delhi instead of giving it to some similar hospital in Mumbai," they wrote. Sushmita replied, "Because mumbai still has oxygen cylinders available, that’s how I found it. Delhi needs it, especially these smaller hospitals, so help if you can."

However, Sushmita later revealed the good news that the hospital had received oxygen from elsewhere. "The said hospital has oxygen organised for now!!! It gives us more time to send the cylinders!! Thank you all soooooo much for helping create awareness & support!! deeply grateful!!! Stay good hearted...it suits you," she wrote in her tweet.

When another person let her know of the same, she wrote, "For now, yes!!! Will send it anyway...there’s never enough!! Thank you for helping & being an absolute sweetheart!! Cheers!!"

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sends fans 'virtual hug' as India battles coronavirus pandemic

India has been struggling amid a massive second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. With lakhs of people getting infected daily and thousands of new deaths, hospitals are running out of beds, oxygen and medicine for patients.

