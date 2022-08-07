Sushmita Sen shares video from her snorkeling session with daughters in Maldives

Sushmita Sen has shared a video from her snorkeling experience in Maldives with daughters Renee and Alisah. The video shows the three of them swimming in the company of sting rays and other fish. The actor also mentioned that her father Subir Sen had also joined them on their Maldives vacation.

Sharing the video from her snorkeling session, Sushmita Sen wrote, “#myuniverse Ah! these majestic creatures with soooooo much affection and acceptannce… I travel with my daughters at least once a year to Maldives, to snorkel and scuba dive…to experience the magical peace and healing of the Indian Ocean!!”

She further added, "This time my father @sensubir made it super special by joining us!! Alisah braved a stingray’s kiss. The Reef sharks confidently posed for our cameras. And #yourstruly felt beyond privileged to be allowed real close accesss!!#sharing #cherished #memories for a lifetime!! @reneesen47. Enjoy the peace & the vibe!!! I love you guys beyond!!! #happyweekend #duggadugga."

Renee Sen commented on her mom's post, “What a memorable experience this was...I will cherish it forever! Thank you so much Maa for introducing us to the serene and beautiful world underwater. I love you. Let's hope the next trip we make I make better friends with the Sting rays.”

A fan reacted to the video, "So serene and calm...thanks for sharing Ma'am." Another wrote, “Omg wowwww.” One more said, “This is so cool.”

Sushmita Sen recently made headlines when former cricket administrator Lalit Modi announced their relationship on Instagram. He also shared pictures from their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia. Sushmita didn't deny the news. Lalit Modi continues to comment on her posts now and recently called her “hot” in his reaction to her video of swimming in the Mediterranean Sea on Instagram.

