Sushmita Sen showers Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen with love and blessings at baby shower. See inside pics

Charu Asopa, who is expecting her first baby with her husband Rajeev Sen, has shared pictures from her baby shower on Instagram. The pictures revealed that the traditional ceremony was attended by Rajeev's sister Sushmita Sen and her daughter Renee Sen.

Sushmita dressed in a baby pink salwar-kameez and tied her hair up into a bun. Charu wore a yellow and red lehenga for the occasion while Rajeev opted for a beige kurta and pyjamas.

In the pictures from the ceremony, Susmita was photographed blessing Charu and Rajeev individually, while taking part in the ceremonies. She was also captured placing her hand on Charu's baby bump, sending her love to the soon-to-be born baby.





Charu shared the pictures with the caption, "Some baby shower rituals pictures. #family." She also shared a post featuring pictures of Rajeev kissing the baby bump and wrote, "Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child. #babyshowerpictures." She had also revealed that the couple has moved into a new house ahead of their baby's arrival.

The television actor confirmed the news of her and Rajeev expecting their first baby in May this year. Speaking with Hindustan Times, Charu had said, "I remember I was shivering in the bathroom, and couldn’t even come outside for 15-20 minutes. Then I told Rajeev (Sen, husband) and he was also confused and didn’t know how to express. It was late at night, we didn’t know if we should tell the family then or wait until morning. Then we video called everyone at 12:30am, I wish I’d have recorded their expressions. They all were so happy.”

Also read: Rajeev Sen excited to become a father as wife Charu Asopa announces pregnancy: 'Feels like a dream'

The baby is due in November, close to Sushmita's birthday. The latter, taking to Instagram at the time, had expressed her excitement of becoming an aunt.

"I’ve been waiting patiently to share this wonderful news with you all!!️ I AM GOING TO BE A BUA!! Congratulations to my beautiful sister in law @asopacharu & brother Rajeev on their blessed journey of parenthood!! They are expecting their first child in November, the date may be on my birthday!! Yipppeeeeee!!! Speak of Happpyyyyy serendipity!! I can’t wait to hold the little one!!!" Sushmita had written on Instagram.