Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sutapa Sikdar on Irrfan Khan: ‘I always tell Babil that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do’
bollywood

Sutapa Sikdar on Irrfan Khan: ‘I always tell Babil that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do’

Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has said that the kind of honesty he had in him, reached the other person through his words.
Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar have two sons: Babil and Ayaan. 
Published on Oct 18, 2021 12:09 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, has said that she never saw a person who worked as hard as the reknowned actor. Sutapa is among many other celebrities who have spoken about Irrfan in an episode of the docu-series Tarader Shesh Tarpan. 

Sutapa Sikdar says in the episode, "The way he used to talk to people, I'm sure everyone could understand the kind of honesty he had in him, which reached the other person through his words."

Talking about his effortless acting, she says, "People always used to say Irrfan never really acted, I've heard this innumerable times from innumerable people. I always wondered if so much hard work goes into 'not acting', how much effort would be going into 'acting'. I have never seen a man in my entire life working so hard, even my son, who is getting ready to walk on his father's path, asks me what he used to do, and I always tell him that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do."

RELATED STORIES

Irrfan's Angrezi Medium co-stars Radhika Madan, , Deepak Dobriyal and Pankaj Tripathi and director Homi Adajania have also shared their thoughts about Irrfan. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, the episode also features Jisshu Sengupta, Shoojit Sircar, Roopa Ganguly, Tigmangshu Dhulia, Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Mahesh Bhatt, Anees Bazmee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Shaailesh R. Singh, Sanjay Chauhan, Ajay Brahmatmaj, Guneet Monga, Nikkhil Advani, Abhishek Dutta, Parno Mittra and Sanjay Gupta talking about Irrfan. 

Also read: Sutapa Sikdar says watching Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham reminded her of Irrfan Khan: 'It’s a dream he wanted to live'

The series is produced by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. Shiboprosad said, “For me, it was like I'm reading a book, which I never want to end, as the end holds the unavoidable truth. Irrfan Khan was not only a great actor but a genuine human being and the fact that he is no more is indeed heart-breaking.”

Both the seasons of the series are streaming free on Hoichoi.

Topics
irrfan khan irrfan khan film sutapa sikdar irrfan khan updates irrfan khan news babil khan
