Sutapa Sikdar says watching Vicky Kaushal as Sardar Udham reminded her of Irrfan Khan: 'It’s a dream he wanted to live'

Before Vicky Kaushal was roped in to play Sardar Udham, Irrfan Khan was to essay the role. However, the late actor had to opt out of the role owing to his health. With the film set to release this weekend, Sutapa Sikdar shared her thoughts of seeing Vicky bring the role to life.

In a recent interview, Sutapa said that it was Irrfan's dream to play the role. She also added that Vicky's portrayal of the patriot brought back memories of her late husband.

"When I looked at Vicky on screen, many pages of diaries flooded my memories. I remembered Irrfan’s excitement to do Sardar Udham and his childlike happiness whenever he had a tough role to do. Looking at Vicky, I remembered Irrfan in National School of Drama (NSD). It is unfair to compare both of them at this stage, because Irrfan was much older to Vicky in experience and age when he was to do the film. But, I saw glimpses of passion, dedication, hard work and love for cinema in Vicky’s face just like Irrfan. I am sure Irrfan is happy up there to see Vicky play Sardar Udham Singh. After all, it was Irrfan’s dream role!” she told India Today.

Irrfan died in April 2020, after a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was released earlier that year. Sardar Udham director Shoojit Sircar told Mid-Day last year that he cannot get over his death.

“I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan’s wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss,” he had said.