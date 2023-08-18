Swara Bhasker amplifies tweet calling out Alia Bhatt for supporting ‘shameless’ Elvish Yadav

Swara retweets post criticising Alia

Swara took to Twitter on Friday to retweet a post that read, “Hello @aliaa08, This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at@ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you.”

The user also attached a couple of screenshots from Elvish and Swara's heated Twitter exchange from 2021 that culminated in Elvish insulting Swara in a vulgar manner.

Swara's 2021 exchange with Elvish

In 2021, Elvish and Swara got into a heated Twitter exchange over a political issue. When Swara cited facts to prove Elvish wrong, she wrote back to him, “Liar liar! Chaddhi (underwear) on fire!” Elvish then responded with even more vitriol and wrote, “Excessive m@sturb@tion makes you blind was a myth but swara didi isko sahi prove karri hai. GST word use kiya mene swara?”

Alia's shoutout to Elvish

During Alia's ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, a fan asked her, “Elvish Yadav ke bare mein kuchh ho jaye” (Say something about Elvish Yadav). Alia responded with a shoutout, “Systummm (two red heart emojis).”

lvish was quick to respond to Alia on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screenshot of Alia's Story and wrote, “I LOVE U (three heart emojis).”

This isn't the first time Alia has praised Elvish. She, in fact, recently called Elvish the ‘Rocky’ of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. During the promotion of Alia's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she was asked to name Rocky and Rani from the Salman Khan-hosted show. She told media in Chandigarh that Elvish Yadav has a ‘Rocky personality’ and said, “Elvish mujhe bohot naughty lagte hai. Unka jaisa woh andaaz hai, jaise woh bolta hai (Elvish is very naughty, the way he speaks), it's very entertaining. He is very funny. I like him a lot.”

