Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad share that his father is in ICU: ‘Fighting one of the toughest battles of his life’

Last week, actor Swara Bhasker revealed that her father-in-law and National President of Nationalist Youth Congress, Fahad Ahmad’s father, was hospitalised after he suffered a brain haemorrhage. On Friday, both Fahad and Swara released a joint statement through their Instagram accounts to share that his father is now in the ICU, and wished for his speedy recovery. Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad requested fans to keep him in their prayers.

‘Your duas, blessings, and good wishes mean a lot to us’

Sharing a picture of his father in the joint Instagram post with Swara, Fahad began, “My father has fought many battles in his life — and he has won every one of them with unmatched grace, courage, and faith. No matter how difficult the circumstances were, he never compromised on giving his children the best education, the best opportunities, and a life filled with values.”

He added, “Throughout social work career, he has helped thousands of patients , standing by them in their most critical moments and guiding them toward recovery. Today, the same man who brought healing to so many is being taken on ICU wheels for his own treatment, fighting one of the toughest battles of his life.”

"In this moment, we humbly request you all to keep him in your prayers. Your duas, blessings, and good wishes mean a lot to us. May the Almighty grant him strength, complete recovery, and good health," he concluded.

Reacting to the post, Hina Khan commented: “Praying my friend. Strength Duas and speedy recovery.” Avika Gor commented, “Praying.”

About Swara and Fahad

Swara and Fahad were friends for three years before they married on 16 February 2023 with a court marriage ceremony registered under the Special Marriage Act. They met at a protest in 2019. She gave birth to their first child, Rabiya, in September of the same year. After her birth, she had posted a sweet picture of her father-in-law holding their daughter as her father looks on, writing, “Tata + Dada (heart emoji).”

Most recently, Swara and Fahad starred in the game show Pati Patni Aur Panga, where they were the 3rd runners-up.