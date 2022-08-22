Swara Bhasker compares people tarnishing Bollywood's image with Rahul Gandhi: ‘I met him…’

Actor Swara Bhasker has shared prime reasons which can be contributing to Hindi films not working at the box office as much as expected. One of them is also related to the chaos around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which painted a bad image of the industry. She also compared the situation to what happened with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap accuses Viacom and Colors of 'insider trading)

Films like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan faced boycott trends on Twitter, and later struggled at the ticket window. Many users also pulled out old tweets to ask others to boycott the films. Meanwhile, upcoming films like Liger and Pathaan are also facing the same challenges as per the trends on the micro-blogging sites.

Talking about the situation of Bollywood where only a few films turned out to success in the last year, Swara quoted filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an interview to India Today. Anurag had said in a recent interview that given the nation's 'economic slump’, films have become a leisure activity which people might not be interested in anymore. Agreeing with him, Swara denied claims of Bollywood being responsible for the audience not coming to the theatres.

Swara pointed out that films not working in theaters can also be due to the post covid-19 thoughts of the audience. “The fourth reason is after the unfortunate and tragic suicide of Sushant, Bollywood has been painted as a really dark place, that is only about drugs and alcohol and sex.” She also added that the industry is often ‘discredited’ by people who simply don’t like them.

Swara also compared the ongoing situation of Bollywood to Rahul Gandhi, who is mockingly called ‘pappu.’ “Everyone kept calling him pappu, so now everybody believes it. I have met him and he is a perfectly intelligent and articulate man. With Bollywood also, this 'pappufication' has happened,” explained the actor who will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar.

