Swara Bhasker’s mother slams Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar for its politics, extreme violence: ‘It is ridiculous’

Released in December last year, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, became a massive box-office success and continues to generate conversation months after its release. Now, Swara Bhasker’s mother, film scholar Ira Bhaskar, has criticised the film’s political messaging. She said that the film is very violent, adding that its portrayal of Muslims and Pakistan reinforces stereotypes. Swara Bhaskar’s mother Ira Bhaskar recently called out Dhurandhar for its violence.

Swara Bhaskar’s mother slams Dhurandhar Recently, Swara’s mother, Ira, appeared on an episode of Karwan e Mohabbat on YouTube, where she reflected on how storytelling in Indian cinema has evolved over the years.

She said, “There are filmmakers, for instance, let me give the example of the Dhurandhar, which is earning crores at the box office… This is an example of a film made by a filmmaker who is ideologically convinced by Hindutva and the ideology of Hindutva. A competent filmmaker and a very well-made film. But how is technique to be divorced from content?”

Ira continued, “It's extremely violent. And its violence is at the service of a belief structure of an ideology that Muslims are very violent people. Pakistan is a very violent nation. You don't see any normal Muslim (person) there. Everyone is a terrorist or a gangster. These kinds of perceptions about Muslims… It's propagating this. It is being reproduced again and again. It's ridiculous because it uses makeup in such a way that the character, the individuals who are playing those parts, look like the original (people). It's a fiction film based on true events, supposedly. And it is selective as all these films are. It'll only selectively choose what to put together in order to serve the ideology.”