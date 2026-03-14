Swara Bhasker’s mother slams Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar for its politics, extreme violence: ‘It is ridiculous’
Calling Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, Swara Bhasker’s mother, Ira Bhaskar, slammed the Aditya Dhar director for being “extremely violent”.
Released in December last year, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, became a massive box-office success and continues to generate conversation months after its release. Now, Swara Bhasker’s mother, film scholar Ira Bhaskar, has criticised the film’s political messaging. She said that the film is very violent, adding that its portrayal of Muslims and Pakistan reinforces stereotypes.
Swara Bhaskar’s mother slams Dhurandhar
Recently, Swara’s mother, Ira, appeared on an episode of Karwan e Mohabbat on YouTube, where she reflected on how storytelling in Indian cinema has evolved over the years.
She said, “There are filmmakers, for instance, let me give the example of the Dhurandhar, which is earning crores at the box office… This is an example of a film made by a filmmaker who is ideologically convinced by Hindutva and the ideology of Hindutva. A competent filmmaker and a very well-made film. But how is technique to be divorced from content?”
Ira continued, “It's extremely violent. And its violence is at the service of a belief structure of an ideology that Muslims are very violent people. Pakistan is a very violent nation. You don't see any normal Muslim (person) there. Everyone is a terrorist or a gangster. These kinds of perceptions about Muslims… It's propagating this. It is being reproduced again and again. It's ridiculous because it uses makeup in such a way that the character, the individuals who are playing those parts, look like the original (people). It's a fiction film based on true events, supposedly. And it is selective as all these films are. It'll only selectively choose what to put together in order to serve the ideology.”
After its release in December last year, Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar went on to make history, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Despite the wide acclaim, the Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller also sparked intense debate online, with some viewers branding it a “propaganda film.”
Several celebrities from the industry had also come forward at the time to defend the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar said that the film’s politics did not offend him; in fact, he thoroughly admired it. Shatrughan Sinha also quashed claims that Dhurandhar is a ‘propaganda film’ and called it an ‘absolute masterpiece.’ Anurag Kashyap also dismissed those calling Dhurandhar propaganda. He said that calling films 'propaganda' or 'promotion' is itself a form of propaganda. Equating such films with Marvel’s blockbusters, the filmmaker added, “Hollywood's Marvel films propagate American supremacy, but no one criticises them from that perspective.”
About Dhurandhar
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari.
Released on December 5, the film collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office. Its sequel is slated to release on March 19.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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