Swastika Mukherjee schools Instagram user who asks her 'why' green lipstick: 'A little juvenile'

Actor Swastika Mukherjee posted photos of herself on Instagram in a new look as she experimented with her makeup. On Wednesday, she opted for bold green lips to complete her green outfit of the day. While many praised the actor for her confidence, a few of them also questioned her choice. Also read: Swastika Mukherjee says ‘no one should play’ Rabindranath Tagore after Anupam Kher shares first look Swastika Mukherjee debuts new look in green lipstick.

Swastika posted photos from Mumbai. In them, she appeared in a printed green co-ord set with bold kohl-rimmed eyes and green lips. She took a bunch of selfies from one of her auto rides and wrote on Instagram, “Because -I am never going to get a Uber ride, they are never available. I love repeating my clothes and I wear till they tear. I have all the colours of the world when it comes to lipsticks and here I start wearing them in my daily life. I love auto rides. I am loving the greys.”

Replying to her, one user wrote in the comments, “Y this colour of lipstick.” The Qala actor answered, “Y not?” the same person told her, “@swastikamukherjee13 bcos it doesn't look lovely with the outfit though it's matching.” She wrote back, “And who will decide that? ME. Bcs it’s my face and my lipstick. You can of course not like it but asking why is a little juvenile.”

Another user commented in Bengali, “Sister I am scared but you are my favourite always.” Swastika replied, “Majhe majhe bhoy pawa bhalo (It's good to get scared sometimes).”

Swastika will be recently seen in Hoichoi's upcoming web series Nikhoj. Also starring Tota Roy Choudhury, the series stars Swastika as a cop for the first time while Tota is a suspect. The story revolves around the missing daughter of Swastika.

Talking about it, Swastika told Hindustan Times, “I don't do roles which aren’t strong and I dig my own grave (laughs). I always try to do something I have not done before this is how you see me playing a cop for the first time in Nikhoj. I am as CDP lalbazar Brinda Basu. This role is especially challenging because I am playing a single mother. I had to maintain a balance between being a mother and a cop. I kept asking my director if my mother part was becoming overwhelming. Women naturally as mothers, tend to think by our heart; our mother mode is always on.” Nikhoj will be releasing on August 11.

