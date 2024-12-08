Taal director Subhash Ghai hospitalised in Mumbai, team says he is ‘absolutely fine’

Subhash Ghai, noted director of Hindi films like Ram Lakhan, Taal and Saudagar, was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. A report in The Indian Express states that the 79 year-old was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after he experienced weakness, respiratory issues, and dizziness. (Also read: Subhash Ghai was like a Dronacharya to me, learnt a lot from his films: Imtiaz Ali) Subhash Ghai at the premiere of Maidaan earlier this year.

Subhash Ghai hospitalised

The director is under close observation at the hospital, added the report. He is under the care of a team of specialist doctors, which includes cardiologist Dr. Nitin Gokhale, neurologist Dr. Vijay Chaudhary, and pulmonologist Dr. Jalil Parkar. The report also claimed that a source informed that the director ‘is showing signs of improvement,’ owing to which he will soon be shifted from the ICU to the general ward.

“The filmmaker’s spokesperson said that he is absolutely fine and was admitted for a routine check-up,” added the report.

More details

Last month, the director had released his memoir co-written with Suveen Sinha- Karma's Child, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts. It is published by HarperCollins.

“Whenever you tell a story in films, sometimes there are good and bad things. You have spoken against some people and you have to agree with some people. So, the era is high and low, the dilemma of the director. I have expressed my experience from my perspective,” he told PTI.

He went on to add, “When I was making those films, I was thinking it was nice, but when an upcoming generation compliments your films, you know it's not the market. Back then it was a market, and now it is real admiration. I feel the genuine admiration has started now."

Subhash Ghai has made films like Kalicharan, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Taal and Saudagar. His last directorial effort was Kaanchi, which released in 2014.