Taapsee Pannu believes 'someone must have benefitted' from her and Kangana Ranaut's 'feud', is open to being friends now
Taapsee Pannu has addressed her supposed ‘fight’ with fellow actor and MP Kangana Ranaut, in a new interaction.
They may not have been contemporaries, but they were surely pitted as rivals by the media and their own fans. Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been locked in a feud, or so everyone believes. In a recent appearance on a podcast, Taapsee downplayed the ‘fight’ with the actor-turned-MP, and reiterated that she never said a word against Kangana.
Taapsee Pannu on equation with Kangana Ranaut
Taapsee appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast to promote her new film, Assi, where she was asked about her ‘fight’ with Kangana Ranaut. Addressing the supposed feud, Taapsee said, “I don’t know when I ever fought. A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me — have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’ She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine — I haven’t said anything against her.”
Kangana’s sister, Rangoli Chandel, had infamously referred to Taapsee as a ‘cheap copy’ of Kangana several years ago, which many believed soured the equation between the two actors. However, neither actor has addressed the other on a public platform. Both Kangana and Taapsee come from outside the film industry with no backers or godfathers, and have made a mark for themselves on their own. When asked if their so-called fight benefited star kids as they preferred two outsiders fighting, Taapsee said, “I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. Like I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it.”
Taapsee Pannu in Assi
Taapsee is currently starring in Assi, a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film, which also stars Kani Kusruti in the lead role, has been praised by critics, with Taapsee and Kani’s performances receiving special praise.
Kanagana Ranaut's upcoming film
Kangana, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2025 political thriller Emergency, in which she played Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which Kangana also directed, was neither a critical nor a commercial success. The actor will next be seen in Bharatha Bhhagya Vidhata, a political thriller set to release later this year.
