Taapsee Pannu says ‘best scripts with female protagonists come to me’, adds ‘I’m not going to be modest about it’

Taapsee Pannu has said that she is ‘glad’ to reach a stage where she gets central roles, and the 'best of scripts in the industry' with a female lead, comes to her. Taapsee will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. Titled Looop Lapeta, the film will land on Netflix this week.

Expressing gratitude to be receiving offers for lead characters in most projects, Taapsee said she has ‘no complaints.' Taapsee said she's approached with scripts which are written particularly keeping her in mind.

Taapsee told Indian Express in an interview, “I am glad that I am getting central roles, I can unabashedly say that some of the best scripts in the industry with a female protagonist come to me, and I am not going to be modest about it. People come to me and tell me ‘this is written for you’, that’s the kind of situation I have no complaints about.”

She added, "But it is not because I wanted to be the centre of attention but because it just so happened, maybe we can call it the snowball effect for doing the kind of films that I have done and I am happy to be where I am today. I have no complaints either way." In the interview, she also said that she “made a career out of a seven-minute role that really did wonders for me.”

The role film she referred to, was Baby. Taapsee came into the limelight after she featured in a cameo in Akshay Kumar-starrer Baby. Her performance was widely appreciated and later, Neeraj Pandey made a spin-off for her character titled Naam Shabana.

Taapsee was most recently seen in Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba. She will now be seen in Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta. The film follows an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend (Taapsee) is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend (Tahir Raj Bhasin). In the film, Pannu’s character is stuck in a time loop and gets multiple chances to save the life of her boyfriend.

