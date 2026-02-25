Taapsee Pannu says it’s difficult for her to get a film like Dunki: ‘It’s a gift for doing films like Assi for 10 years’

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is currently receiving praise for her performance in Assi. In a recent interview with Screen, Taapsee spoke about how a film like Dunki is difficult to land for someone like her. She called Dunki a gift for doing films like Assi and Gandhari. Taapsee Pannu's still from Assi.

Taapsee Pannu says Dunki is a gift for doing films like Assi and Gandhari When asked what gives her the incentive to do films like Assi after a commercial film like Dunki, Taapsee said, “A film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like me because I’m not some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine. I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That’s what I’ve been told. That’s because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before. This is what has given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I get for these 10 years.”

She added, “I don’t know how long it will take for me to get another one. It’s a struggle because they still have to come to terms with, ‘Oh, we have to show her all glammed up.’ I started my career in the South with massy films. I began my Hindi career with David Dhawan. It doesn’t get more commercial and in-your-face than that. Then I’ve worked with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It’s a very crazy choice of directors. I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I’m glad I’ve earned those people’s trust. Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground.”

About Dunki and Assi Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy-drama based on the illegal immigration technique known as “donkey flight”. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Taapsee, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. It also featured Vicky Kaushal in a cameo. Despite mixed reviews, the film emerged as a box office success, collecting ₹454 crore worldwide.

Assi is a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films, the film also stars Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews and has so far collected ₹5.75 crore at the domestic box office.