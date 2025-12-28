Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film beats Awara, Dunki, 3 Idiots overseas collections

Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has picked up pace again, thanks to the Christmas holiday worldwide. The film, now in its fourth week at the box office, continues to earn over $1 million per day overseas and approximately ₹20-25 crore gross domestically. This has enabled the Aditya Dhar film to surpass the lifetime overseas collections of some all-time blockbusters, including even Raj Kapoor’s Awara. Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh plays the lead in the Aditya Dhar film.

Dhurandhar box office update

By Saturday evening, its 23rd day in the theatres, Dhurandhar had earned ₹668 crore net ( ₹801.50 crore gross) in the domestic market. This made it the 5th highest-grossing Indian film in India, behind only pan-India blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2, and RRR. No Bollywood film has managed to cross ₹650 crore.

Even as Dhurandhar is hurtling towards the ₹700 crore mark in India, it has picked up pace internationally as well. According to trade sources, the film has crossed the $26 million mark in the overseas territories. Its worldwide gross, according to trade sources, stands at ₹1035 crore right now. The film’s makers, however, claimed it has surpassed ₹1050 crore.

Dhurandhar beats Awara, 3 Idiots

With its stellar overseas record, Dhurandhar has managed to surpass the lifetime overseas hauls of milestone films like Awara ($25.8 million), Mera Naam Joker ($22.1 million), My Name is Khan ($20.3 million), Dunki ($23.7 million), and 3 Idiots ($26 million). It is still a long way from the all-time record by an Indian film - Dangal earned an astonishing $258 million overseas - but it is steadily climbing up the ranks, and is expected to surpass the likes of Sholay ($28 million), Kalki 2898 AD and Bobby (both $29 million) before it ends its run.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer as Hamza, an Indian operative infiltrating the gang and terror networks of Karachi. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan in key roles. Part 2 will release in March 2026.