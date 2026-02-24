Assi box office collection day 5: Taapsee Pannu film remains steady, manages to cross ₹5 crore so far

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Assi has managed to collect 70 lakhs on its 5th day of release. It is the same collection as the previous day, resulting in no growth on the weekday. The film had an opening of ₹1 crore and went on to show some growth on Saturday and Sunday, collecting ₹1.6 crore on both days. The total collection of Assi stands at ₹5.6 crore.

Assi box office collection day 5 : Taapsee Pannu 's Assi has received rave reviews upon release. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. It stars Taapsee as a lawyer who fights a case to deliver justice to a rape victim. The film has slowed down at the box office over the weekdays.

About Assi Assi marks the third collaboration for Pannu and Sinha after their work in 2018's Mulk and Thappad, which released in 2020. The film features Kani Kusruti in the role of a rape survivor, whereas Pannu essays the role of her lawyer. The film revolves around a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

The film boasts an ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by T-Series and Sinha.

Assi, which means 80 in Hindi, is the number of cases that are reported every day and the director believes while the figure is disturbing, it is just the tip of the iceberg. "This is the number of cases that are reported every day. There is no count of those that are hidden on a daily basis. This number in itself was so shocking when we calculated it because every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place. By the time you and I finish talking about it, a woman would have already been exploited," he told PTI in an interview.