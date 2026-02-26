Taapsee Pannu says she has questioned ‘top directors’ for casting the same faces: Nobody wants to think out of the box

Taapsee Pannu gained appreciation for her performance in the film Assi, which was released in theatres last Friday. The social drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom she has previously worked on Mulk and Thappad. In a new interaction with Galatta Plus, Taapsee said how she has questioned many ‘top directors’ about the kind of casting choices they repeat in their films.

What Taapsee said

During the chat, Taapsee shared, “It is difficult. Difficult, not for me but for people to imagine because we are so happy in our comfort zone of imagination. ‘Okay this is this type of role, so this one will suit.’ Nobody wants to really think out of the box. I have had conversations with certain top directors here when I go meet them. First, I have to break the notion that I am okay doing films where I am not leading the film. In the sense that it is not my story. Then I have to tell them that I would want to do something lighter. It is not that if I have to be there it has to be an issue attached with it.”