Taapsee Pannu says she has questioned ‘top directors’ for casting the same faces: Nobody wants to think out of the box
Taapsee Pannu has shared her experience of talking with some of the top directors in Bollywood where they go for the same actors to do the same kind of roles.
Taapsee Pannu gained appreciation for her performance in the film Assi, which was released in theatres last Friday. The social drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom she has previously worked on Mulk and Thappad. In a new interaction with Galatta Plus, Taapsee said how she has questioned many ‘top directors’ about the kind of casting choices they repeat in their films.
What Taapsee said
During the chat, Taapsee shared, “It is difficult. Difficult, not for me but for people to imagine because we are so happy in our comfort zone of imagination. ‘Okay this is this type of role, so this one will suit.’ Nobody wants to really think out of the box. I have had conversations with certain top directors here when I go meet them. First, I have to break the notion that I am okay doing films where I am not leading the film. In the sense that it is not my story. Then I have to tell them that I would want to do something lighter. It is not that if I have to be there it has to be an issue attached with it.”
‘It is unfair to people like me…’
She went on to add, “I really question them. Why would you want to take the same faces for the same roles. It is unfair to them as well. It is unfair to people like me who would want to experiment with their craft. It is your complacency as a director to only think that oh- this is a certain type of a character and who looks like this? Only these girls! Then they are only going to bring what they have brought to the table in some other film! But when I will probably do something like that, I will bring something new to the table.”
Taapsee started off with doing films in Tamil and Telugu language. She made her Bollywood debut in Chashme Baddoor, and went on to gain recognition with Baby. She earned more praise for Pink, and then in the social drama Thappad. In the last few years, she was seen in Dunki (2023), Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024), and Khel Khel Mein (2024).
