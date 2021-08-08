Taapsee Pannu says she earlier got such embarrassing reviews that 'anyone would think of giving up this profession'

Actor Taapsee Pannu was in the news when she reacted to the negative reviews that her film Haseen Dillruba received. The actor and the film's writer Kanika Dhillon have been fighting back against such attacks. Taapsee had even called one of the reviews a 'personal dig'.

Some reviews of Haseen Dillruba called the film a glorification of 'toxic masculine love'.

In a new interview, not only did Taapsee claim that the said reviews had been personal in nature, but she also spoke about how, early on in her career, many of the reviews she got were just plain embarrassing.

Speaking to a leading daily, she defended her attack on some of the critics who had been harsh on the film and said, "It was written personally. I didn't take it personally. Reviewers should have a decent idea of my filmography. The reviews I got during my early days were embarrassing to an extent that anyone would think of giving up this profession."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she mentioned how she never minded negative reviews and that she had made a career out of it. She had said: "None of my films have ever received unanimous good reviews and I can tell you that because I have read every review of my every film till date. Some unanimously received terrible reviews. I do not think anyone has seen me react till now. I don’t mind criticism, I have made a career out of it."

Haseen Dillruba starred Taapsee with Vikrant Massey and Harshavardhan Rane. The Hindustan Times review said, "Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba is, it can be argued, a bigger blot on star Taapsee Pannu’s post-Pink career than even Judwaa 2. You knew what you were getting into with that film, but Haseen Dillruba has the nerve to promise something more meaningful — under the pretence of pulp thrills, it has aspirations for prestige."