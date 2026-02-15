Taapsee Pannu says unconventional films like Assi are on the verge of becoming ‘extinct species’

‘Watching it on OTT is not how you support good cinema’

She went on to add, “They want to take that theatre audience to their platform. They are like, 'We already have this kind of audience, we want those massy pot boilers audiences of our country to subscribe to the platform', That's why I say we are on the verge of becoming extinct unless people realise that we need to watch it. Sometimes it's good to watch reality as well… We have a lot of people saying we don't make good and rooted stories. But when did you support rooted stories? By sitting at home and watching it on OTT is not how you support good cinema. If you like the film, spread the word, let more people come into theatres."