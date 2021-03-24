Tahir Raj Bhasin on Chhichhore’s National Award win: It is bitter sweet for sure

As Chhichhore (2019) won the best Hindi film honour at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin feels “incredibly rewarded”.

“It has been a while since the film released. Of course I am not counting 2020 at all, none of us want to remember that year. This really comes as an icing on the cake. What makes this special is that very few times in your career you get to be a part of a film that is a box office smash hit and is appreciated by critics and gets a National Film Award. This is one such rare project for me to be a part of,” he shares.

Bhasin, who played the role of Derek in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, however says he would miss celebrating the win with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

“Bitter sweet is what I would use to describe this win. Sushant was the reason the story got made. I just remember him as someone who was very passionate about the impact on young minds. And also on how education does not begin and end in the classroom and you can always improve yourself. That is something I would remember Sushant standing for. He was always reading and always involved in bettering himself physically as well as his craft. He really believed in the message of the film. I think he would have been incredibly proud of the film and project today,” the 33-year-old says.

Bhasin says what made the film even more special was the fact that all the characters were memorable.

“In fact Nitesh sir told me that yaha par koi hero ka dost nahi hai, yaha par dosti hi hero hai. And I thought it was really true how the film was treated. People started associating themselves with the characters. The relatibility factor was the big USP,” he adds.

The actor admits that while working on the film he had realized that they were onto something special.

“When you read the material and when you are paired with a director like Nitesh Tiwari, you know that you are onto something special. While we were filming I had a definite sense that it was going to connect with the audience in a way no other film had. It had the college life essence and thenostalgia aspect. It appealed to every age group,” he ends.