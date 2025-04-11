Tahira Kashyap says she was put off by doctor playing Kal Ho Naa Ho before her cancer surgery: 'Isse to band hi kar do'

A couple of days ago, Ayushmann Khurrana's wife and author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap revealed in an emotional post that she had suffered a breast cancer relapse after seven years. Now, in a new post, she talked about how hospital and music are deeply related and recalled the songs that accompanied her during her hospital visits. (Also Read: Tahira Kashyap shares update after cancer treatment: ‘Back home and recovering’) Tahira Kashyap shares how hospitals and music are connected.

Songs Tahira Kashyap listened to during her hospital visit

On Friday, Tahira took to Instagram and posted a reel featuring the songs she listened to during her hospital rounds. She captioned the post: "Hospitals and music are deeply and surgically connected! 😁 #HospitalChronicles (Read each one with its music piece)."

In the first slide, she revealed that her doctor played Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho during just before her surgery. She wrote: “As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there, perhaps in his attempt to lighten the mood, had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, 'Sir, I appreciate your gesture but please isse toh band hi kardo (Please turn this off)!'”

In another slide, she recalled being reminded of the song Chakku Chhuriyan Tez Kara Lo from Amitabh Bachchan's Zanjeer while in the OT. She wrote: “In the OT, the lovely anaesthesiologist asked me which song I’d like to listen to before being knocked out. I saw all the tools coming in and being prepped in the trays. This was the song playing in my head!"

The post concluded with a third slide featuring Aamir Khan’s Pehla Nasha as background music, as she remembered seeing an elderly lady engrossed in celebrity gossip: “Hours after the surgery, the doc asked me to take a few rounds around the corridor. Little did I know that I would be privy to other patients' choice of news. This 70-year-old lady with her door ajar was keenly listening to an actor’s love life and the disclosure of his recent relationship. A few minutes later, I saw her stumbling out of her room, racing ahead of me. I swear I heard her say, 'Agar yeh itna dangal macha sakte hain toh main kyun nahi!' I always knew the power of cinema—both on and off screen!"

Tahira's brother-in-law, actor Aparshakti Khurana, reacted to the post and commented, “Bhabhiiiii kamaaaaaal.” Fans also praised her spirit and music choices. One wrote: “The right music definitely helps in calming and healing the body. Wishing you a speedy recovery. You are a strong woman.” Another said: “Such an inspirational post. Speedy recovery to you.”

Tahira Kashyap is back home and recovering

Tahira recently shared an update on her health following the relapse. Sharing a selfie, she wrote: “Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering. I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know—and yet I receive all your goodness with grace. Similarly, some of you know me and others might not, but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made, which is beyond actual relationships, it’s called Humanity—which is the highest form of spirituality.”

Tahira made her directorial debut last year with Prime Video’s slice-of-life film Sharmajee Ki Beti. The film starred Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Parvin Dabas, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles and received positive reviews from both critics and audiences.