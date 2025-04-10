Tahira Kashyap shares update after cancer treatment: ‘Back home and recovering’

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recently shared a personal update with her fans, revealing that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years. After a fresh round of treatment, Tahira has updated her fans that she has returned home and is on the path to regaining her health. Also read: Tahira Kashyap's breast cancer has relapsed after 7 years, says ‘ironically or not, today is World Health Day’ Ayushmann Khurrana showed support for Tahira with a heartfelt comment on her latest health update post.(Instagram)

Tahira shares an update

Tahira took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an update with her fans and followers, accompanied by a bright photo of herself holding a sunflower. In the post, she poured out her gratitude for the overwhelming love and prayers she received after revealing the news of her breast cancer relapse.

“Basking in all the love and prayers! They are magical. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Back home and recovering,” Tahira wrote in her post.

She added, “I know some of you who are praying and so many whom I don’t know and yet I receive all your goodness with grace, similarly some of you know me and others might not but I send all my gratitude to all of you. And when such a connection is made which is beyond actual relationship it’s called Humanity which is the highest form of spirituality”.

Actor Mandira Bedi sent strength her way by writing “I’m saying a prayer for you every day” in the comment section. RajKummar Rao wrote, “The strongest girl ever. Sending lots of love to you Tahira”, with Twinkle Khanna sending her a “big hug”. Her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana, brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana, Hina Khan and Bhumi Pednekar also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Tahira reveals her breast cancer has relapsed

On Monday, Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer has relapsed for the second time. Taking to Instagram, Tahira shared a post which read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening- it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me...I still got this."

In the caption, Tahira wrote, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again (red heart emoji). #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo. Ironically or not, today is #WorldHealthDay. Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves. #gratitude through and through (folded hands emoji)”.

Tahira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. She also posted several moments captured during her treatment journey. Tahira is married to Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom she shares two children--a son and a daughter.