Taimur tries to protect Jehangir as he grabs him, Saba Ali Khan says ‘that's why we have protective older bhaijaan’

Saba Ali Khan has shared a cute picture of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The photo shows five-year-old Taimur, called Tim, trying to lift Jehangir, called Jeh. Saba said older siblings are always protective towards the younger ones. The picture shows Jeh trying to hold Taimur and the latter trying to protect him. Also read: Kareena Kapoor is a proud mom as she shares video of Taimur's day of adventure: Jumping off walls, climbing ladders

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Saba wrote, "SIBLINGS....too! Big brother protects #timtim. Small brother grabs ! #jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around!! That's why we have a protective older "bhaijaan". #saifalikhanpataudi #my #bigbrother #taimuralikhan #jehalikhan #siblings #too."

Jeh and Tim during their playtime.

Actor Namit Das reacted to the post, “O my god! What cuties!” A fan said, “Such an adorable pic.” Another commented, “Oh my heart.” A fan also said, “This cant get any cuter.” A comment read, “Beautiful captured moment.” A comment also read, “Beautiful Memories for both of them which they will cherish after years.”

Saba regularly shares pictures of her family. She is the daughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and sister of actors Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. Saba had once shared a picture of Taimur playing with Jehangir on the couch. Another picture showed Taimur sitting on the couch with his arm around little Jehangir.

Saba is also very protective towards her nieces and nephews. Saba recently penned a note for trolls who judged Taimur's behaviour towards paparazzi. Tim had recently asked photographers to shut their cameras. Reacting to the incident, Saba wrote on Instagram, “I was shocked and surprised when people came up to me, and said we're fans of Taimur. Or that we follow him. He was a BABY! Hardly a year. Today, he is a young boy. As I am protective of all the kids, this is no surprise that I was equally shocked at people trolling a 5-year-old boy. You chase the children and then when they are simply real and honest, the same old cute becomes criticism. How come? Children are growing up. They will change, evolve and learn. LET THEM BE. You don't need to be a fan nor a fanatic critic. God bless ALL kids. Yours and ours.”

