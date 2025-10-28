‘Ageing is awesome’: Tamannaah Bhatia on how women in their 30s are finally getting juicy roles in Bollywood

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently spoke about the film industry's evolving mindset toward women in their 30s, highlighting how age and experience are increasingly being celebrated on screen. In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia praised the evolving portrayal of women in their thirties in films, sharing her own experiences and a 10-year career plan.

Tamannhan talks about her acting journey

In an interview with Filmfare, she reflected on her own journey, revealing that she had a “10-year plan” when she entered the industry. When asked if she felt that the industry today is more open to layered, mature roles for female actors in their thirties, she said, "Yeah, definitely. There are more parts being written for the kind of project that this age group of women. We used to not really show many women post that age. And in fact, when I became an actor, I really had a 10-year plan. I thought, I'm going to start working now, and then I'll work till my thirties, and after that, I'll get married and have babies," Tamannah said.

"But the good part was that while I was working and I was in my late twenties, I actually really came into my own then, and by then, fortunately, the industry had really started writing juicy parts. And I think it's a general shift that's happened all over the world. I don't know what this fear of age is, though. A lot of people just talk about ageing like it's some disease. Ageing is so awesome. But I don't know why people are so scared of ageing," she added.

Tamannah's upcoming projects

Tamannaah will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Vishal Bhardwaj’s action thriller O' Romeo, a gritty gangster drama slated for late 2025 or early 2026. The film also features Triptii Dimri.

She is also set to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan—Force of the Forest, a mythological/folk thriller produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF. Filming will start in June 2025, and the film is planned for release in May 2026.

In addition, Tamannaah is reportedly playing the wife of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria in a biopic-style action film under Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. She is also rumoured to join Anees Bazmee’s comedy sequel No Entry 2, which will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead role.