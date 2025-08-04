Tamannaah Bhatia reveals if she ever dated Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq: ‘I feel so bad’

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently got candid about her personal life and broke her silence around rumours linking her to former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. Tamannaah Bhatia's last public relation was with actor Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia on dating buzz

Tamannaah, who was recently in the news for her breakup with actor Vijay Varma, spoke about the long-standing buzz connecting her to the cricketers during an interview with The Lallantop.

She recalled that rumours first swirled around when a picture of her with Abdul Razzaq at a jewellery store event in 2020. Talking about it, she said, “Mazaak mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq (The buzz seemed funny to me)! The Internet is a fun place. According to the internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq. I'm sorry, sir. Aapke dho teen bachche hai (You have 2-3 children). I don't know about your life, but it was so embarrassing."

Tamannaah was also linked to Virat Kohli after the two appeared together in an advertisement. Looking back, the actor shared, “I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki, na unse mili hoon (I don’t talk to him or meet him)."

During the interview, Tamannaah also stressed that it can be awkward when the media links “you to someone you have absolutely no connection with.”

Tamannaah’s next project

Tamannaah was most recently seen in the supernatural thriller Odela 2, in which she played a sadhvi. While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2, which also stars Hebah Patel, the female lead of the original film, takes a supernatural route. Tamannaah's character, Shiva Shakthi, comes to Odela, a village protected by the deity Odela Mallanna Swamy, to fight an evil that claims to control the five elements.

She also starred in Stree 2 and the chartbuster song Aaj Ki Raat. Tamannaah is gearing up for her upcoming film VVAN: Force of the Forest. Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, the film will also star Sidharth Malhotra and will be released on May 15, next year.