Tamannaah Bhatia slams 'fake' reports on her involvement in 2.4 crore cryptocurrency scam, to take 'appropriate action'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Feb 28, 2025 05:20 PM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia has reacted strongly to reports claiming she is involved in a ₹2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case in Puducherry.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to reports claiming that she is to be summoned by the Puducherry Police in connection with a 2.4 crore cryptocurrency fraud case, describing them as 'fake and misleading' and promising 'appropriate action' against such reports. (Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia offers prayers at Mahakumbh Mela, takes a dip in Triveni Sangam: ‘I got a once-in-a-lifetime chance’)

Reports have claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia is to be questioned in a crypto fraud case.
Reports have claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia is to be questioned in a crypto fraud case.

Tamannaah Bhatia's statement

In an exclusive statement to HT, Tamannaah said, "It has come to my attention that rumours are being circulated alleging my involvement and dealing with cryptocurrency. I’d like to request my friends in the media not to circulate any such fake, misleading, and false reports and rumours."

Addressing the rumours and reports, she added that her team is looking into legal recourse in the matter. "In the meantime, my team is looking into the same to initiate appropriate action," her statement continued.

What is the cryptocurrency scam?

On Friday, multiple reports claimed that Tamannaah and fellow actor Kajal Aggarwal were likely to be summoned by the Puducherry Police for questioning in a case linked to an alleged cryptocurrency scheme.

123Telugu reported that Puducherry resident Ashokan filed a complaint with the local police claiming that a Coimbatore-based firm had duped him and his 10 friends of 2.4 crore after getting them to invest in a cryptocurrency scheme. Ashokan claimed he had been invited to the company's launch event in 2022, which Tamannaah attended, and a subsequent function in Mahabaleshwar attended by Kajal. The report claimed that the police had sought clarification from the actors. There has been no official statement from the police on the matter.

Tamannaah's recent work

Tamannaah was last seen in the Netflix film Sikandar Ka Mukaddar alongside Avinash Tiwary and Jimmy Sheirgill. She currently has the horror thriller Odela 2 lined up. The actor plays a sadhvi in the film.

