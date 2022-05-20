Tamannaah Bhatia talks to Audrey Hepburn's portrait before her Cannes red carpet debut, seeks her blessings

Tamannaah Bhatia needed some extra blessings, as she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Tamannaah attended Cannes 2022 as a part of an 11-member delegation from India as the nation has been selected as the Country of Honour at the ongoing film festival. Before walking the red carpet, the actor sought the blessings of the late Audrey Hepburn. Also Read| Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Urvashi Rautela dance the ghoomar at Cannes Film Festival. Watch

Tamannaah had a chat with a portrait of the late Hollywood actor and humanitarian before she walked the red carpet in a shimmery, strapless gown with a sheer cape on Wednesday. Tamannah reposted a video on her Instagram Stories in which she is seen seeking the blessings of the film and fashion icon and referring to her as Audrey Hepburn 'Ji.'

Tamannaah said in the video, "Audrey Hepburn ji, I am going to walk the red carpet. That too, at Cannes. With your blessings." The video has been doing the rounds on social media, with fans dropping hilarious comments. The story that Tamannaah reposted read, "Died @TamannaahSpeaks. Hope she's giving you all the aashirwaad. Paer nahi chuey (you did not touch her feet)?"

Tamannah, along with AR Rahman, Ricky Kej Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others, has been a part of a delegation led by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur. She was seen dancing the ghoomar along with Pooja, Deepika Padukone, and Urvashi Rautela, at the inauguration of the Indian pavilion on the second day of the festival.

Tamannah revealed on Instagram Stories that she has left the festival after walking the red carpet. Posting a picture of her flight window, the actor wrote, “Next stop... Thailand." She will be seen next in Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, and Bole Chudiyan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON