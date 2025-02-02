Tanishaa Mukerji calls India 'most feminist country in world’: There is so much respect for women in our culture

Bigg Boss 7 runner-up and actor Tanishaa Mukerji shared her thoughts on feminism in an interview with Hauterrfly. According to Tanishaa, feminism is an American term, and the Western concept of feminism does not align with India’s cultural values. (Also Read: Tanishaa Mukerji says constant comparisons with sister Kajol ‘do not bother her’: I got so much privilege) Tanishaa Mukerji shares her views about feminism.

Tanishaa on feminism

Tanishaa stated that she doesn’t believe in the term "feminism" and added, "This word has come from America, which is the most non-feminist country. I am sorry, but what kind of country is it where women are not allowed to have abortions in certain states? A woman has not become president. For years, women were not allowed to vote, and you think you have freedom there? India is the most feminist country in the world."

In contrast, Tanishaa highlighted India’s respect for women, stating that the country has a much stronger culture of reverence for women. "Yes, we have issues, but it's not because women don’t have respect in our culture. There is respect for women in Hinduism, it is ingrained in both men and women, but because of the British, our culture has deteriorated. And because of overpopulation, our society has deteriorated. Crime is a result of overpopulation, not a result of culture. Lord Krishna never disrespected Radha, Lord Shiva has never disrespected Mata Parvati. So it's not there in our culture. We are a very free, very strong women’s country."

Tanishaa reflected on traditional gender roles in Indian society, pointing out that in earlier times, men would often give their entire salary to their mothers or wives—a practice that continues in many homes today. She further expressed concern about how feminism is portrayed in modern-day Bollywood. She criticised the way the concept of feminism is often oversimplified, with women being labelled as "strong" or "feminist" simply because they work.

The actor's clip surfaced on the internet, with many praising her views. One of the comments read, "Perfect... This is what wisdom looks like." Another wrote, "Finally, a sensible woman." A third comment read, "Absolutely correct." However, some disagreed with her opinions, with one writing, "Someone asked her to define and spell feminist!" Another commented, "Talking about the country and telling us about religion, there is a difference between the two. Practically, the literal meaning of Hinduism is not being practised."

About Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa, daughter of Tanuja, made her grand Bollywood debut with Sssshhh opposite Karan Nath and Dino Morea. The film, however, failed at the box office. She went on to star in several Bollywood films like Popcorn Khao Mast Ho Jao, Neal n Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie, Sarkar Raj, and more, but struggled to make her mark.

She later rose to fame with her stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 7, where she was crowned the first runner-up after losing the trophy to Gauahar Khan. She subsequently participated in other reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.